Due to the recent storm cycle, Monarch Mountain announced it is extending its ski season an additional week, with closing day now scheduled for April 16.
“As always, we want to give our guests the most time on the snow as possible. The weather doesn’t always cooperate with that ideal, but the recent snows have helped tremendously.” Randy Stroud, Monarch Mountain general manager and chief operating officer, said.
