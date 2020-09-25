About 300 volunteers from around the country began a search Thursday for clues to the fate of Suzanne Morphew.
The search was organized by Morphew’s brother Andy Moorman of Indiana and covered part of Monarch, Dead Horse Gulch and areas off CR 225 near the Morphew home.
Morphew went missing May 10, reportedly during a bike ride.
Law enforcement reported the discovery of items belonging to Morphew, but her whereabouts and what happened to her remain a mystery.
Moorman announced the new search for his younger sister using as many volunteers as he could gather at a candlelight vigil in their hometown of Alexandria, Indiana, last month.
Salidan Tisha Leeway and other employees of The Factory Salon and Body Works have been helping coordinate the effort locally.
Morphew was a client of Leeway’s and a friend.
Volunteers were asked to sign up at the Profiling Evil website. The online program has been following the case and has posted several interviews with Moorman and others involved in the case on its YouTube channel.
Those interested in the case came from all over the country to help in the search.
Cliff Terry of Alexandria, Indiana, came with a “caravan” from Indiana along with his service dog, Tater, to join the search.
The Vietnam veteran and retired law enforcement officer said he wanted to find some kind of evidence that would help.
Colleen Gleason traveled to Chaffee County from Fort Collins with her husband, Jim, and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Boudiette, who was visiting Breckenridge from her home in Redding, Connecticut.
Gleason said she had been following the case online.
“We need to find her,” Gleason said, “It’s such a beautiful little place and it doesn’t seem fair. She is someone’s sister and mother and if I can help, I don’t mind.”
“I feel like we’re going to find her,” she said.
Salidan Cathy Amenta said she joined the search because she is a fellow cancer survivor.
She said she worked with Morphew as an oncology massage therapist and considered her a friend.
Amenta said she was happy to see things moving forward in the case and wanted to do something that helps.
Moorman said the number of people who showed up to help Thursday was very positive.
Searchers were given an area to concentrate on and if anything was found they were instructed to take a photo and contact the team leader, who in turn would contact a representative from Colorado Bureau of Investigation or Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, who would interview the finder and process the information.
Searchers were told to back away from anything that might be evidence, keep their distance and to not touch anything.
Some searchers with watercraft took to local ponds.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze has said local law enforcement will support the searchers.
Camera crews from state and national news programs including FOX21 and “Inside Edition” followed the searchers Thursday.
Moorman said the searchers hope to look for clues from the Colorado Trail back to Salida.
He said he was very interested in searching the White Pines area and has also received permission to search about 300 acres with several old gold mines from the owner of the property.
The area being searched is mostly on public lands, and some of the areas are being revisited after being previously searched by law enforcement.
Many more volunteers are expected to join the search today and into the weekend. The search will end Sunday.
Moorman said Thursday’s search for clues to his sister’s disappearance went really well, and a “ton of ground” was covered by volunteers.
He said some interesting finds were made near the Morphew residence, which were immediately turned over to the FBI and CBI.
A candlelight vigil for Morphew will take place at 7 p.m. today at Riverside Park in downtown Salida, and Moorman plans to attend.
To volunteer or to make a donation to the search, visit profilingevil.com.
