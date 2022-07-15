There was no shortage of “hoe” jokes at Colorado Farm to Table Thursday as volunteers tended to the task of weeding the rows of acorn squash.
Weeding is one of many necessary steps to growing acres of fresh produce that will later be harvested and donated to food banks and soup kitchens all over the state.
Colorado Farm to Table was started by local farmer Tony Madone in 1996, and his effort to feed the hungry has evolved into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to grow, harvest and distribute fresh produce at no cost to organizations that assist food-insecure populations in Colorado.
The primary crops are corn, acorn squash, cabbage and broccoli, and in the past pumpkins and other smaller crops have added to the harvest.
Most of the work is done by volunteers, many of whom say they enjoy the outside work and the company.
Salidan Kristy Falcon participated in the harvest of cabbage and broccoli and returned to help with the summertime work of weeding this year.
She said, “It’s a really nice group of people.”
Rachel Rice said she used to come out and volunteer years ago, and it was fun to do so. Now that she’s retired, she decided to volunteer again.
“It’s nice to be outside, the people are good, and I like the idea,” she said.
Working with a hoe on a row of stubborn weeds, Elena Wheeler said she wanted to be of help and be outside, and she likes working with her hands.
The farm is always looking for volunteers throughout the summer and fall for the many jobs that need to be done for a successful harvest.
Right now that work is mostly weeding.
Farm manager T.J. McDaniel said weeding is an important step in crop management, and more volunteers are needed.
No experience is needed to volunteer, and there are many jobs to do throughout the growing season for all abilities.
Next week weeding will be taking place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
All work days are in the morning from about 8-11 a.m. to avoid the heat of the day.
For more information or to volunteer, call program coordinator Sarah Kurmin at 719-207-2209 or visit coloradofarmtotable.org.
