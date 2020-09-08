Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but an old friend of mine died recently. His legal name was Richard Arthur Francis Rushton. Most people knew him as “Deke.” Or, if you went back far enough, “Deke the Geek.”
Deke was a character. Many characters, actually. Verily, there was a plethora of Dekes. He was a man of many personas, all contained within the same formidable physical presence: tall, broad-shouldered, deep-voiced, bearded, with hair halfway down his back.
Mainly, though, Deke the Geek was the fastest wit in the west. A fire hose of jokes, jibes and jingles, streaming improvisational insults, mimicry, sound effects. When Deke got rolling, he was Robin Williams killing the room.
But what of these many Dekes, you ask? Who were they? What follows are the Dekes I’m aware of. In roughly chronological order, with occasional overlap …
Soldier Deke: At Cretin Academy, a Catholic military high school. Named for Joseph Cretin, first bishop of the archdiosese of St. Paul, Minnesota. Deke had fun with the “cretin” part.
Backwoods Deke: Wilderness guide on canoe trips in northern Minnesota. Sometimes confused with Logger Deke.
Radio Deke: DJ in Minneapolis with a music and interview show. Most memorable moment: Getting Florence “Fagala” Katz to reveal her matzoh ball soup recipe.
Theater Deke: In Minneapolis, including a star turn in “The Fantastiks.” And in Salida’s community theater in the ’80s. Including ‘Something’s Afoot,” an Agatha Christie-inspired musical, set in an English manor house, where the guests, stranded by flooding, start getting murdered one-by-one. (It wasn’t the butler – that was me, and I died in the first ten minutes.)
Theater Deke stole the show as the creepy caretaker, who makes his getaway singing, “I’ve Got a Teeny Little Dinghy.”
Hippie Deke: My first Deke, from the 1970s. Originally on a commune in the mountains, later in funky, pre-discovered Salida.
Sailor Deke: Merchant marine, Great Lakes. Nearly sailed on the “Edmund Fitzgerald,” infamous ship of Gordon Lightfoot’s song, which sank on Lake Superior in 1975, losing all 29 hands on board.
Hard Hat Deke: Well-respected grunt on big construction and extraction projects, from power lines to the old CF&I quarry on Monarch Pass.
Biker Deke: On a Harley, dressed in full regalia. Biker Deke’s motto: Live to Ride, Walk to Work.
Music Deke: Harmonica player in the regionally renown Lazy Aliens Blues Band. Featured with fellow “Blues Brother,” lead singer J.N. Bates, his best friend since Hippie Deke days.
Driver Deke: Intrepid pilot of school buses throughout Chaffee County. For rafting companies as well as the school district. I’m guessing the kids didn’t get overly rowdy on his bus.
Cowboy Deke: The last incarnation. In the San Luis Valley, on 40 acres with one wife, six horses and a pack of dogs.
As you can see, Deke the Geek played many roles in life – cowboy, biker, hard hat, hippie – a one-man version of The Village People. Rest in peace, old friend, you are remembered. All of you.
Marty Rush,
Salida
