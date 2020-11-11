The Larks Perch major subdivision final plat received its last denial Tuesday when Chaffee County Commissioners voted unanimously on the final resolution on the project.
The Chaffee County Planning Commission denied the plan April 7, which was then appealed to the commissioners, who voted unanimously Oct. 13 to deny the project and send it to resolution.
Proposal for the property was to divide 36.87 acres into 11 lots with a minimum lot size of 2.01 acres.
The planning commission denied the application due to stormwater drainage.
Planners found that additional debris flow hazard and mitigation analysis using flows in the event of a wildfire was not submitted and was necessary.
Commissioners confirmed Tuesday that if the applicant, 9479 Hutchinson, LLC, wanted to bring it back before the planning commission with new information, the county would credit them the fees previously paid, and would only require agency review from agencies with something new to add.
In other business, commissioners discussed the resolutions regarding the airport overlay district.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said the planning staff and legal department were working on language separating the residential component from the schools and churches component.
Because of these changes, Daniel Tom, county assistant attorney, said the item will have to be re-adversised, but that since it was a resolution, it would not have to be continued.
Commissioners continued a contract consideration between the Chaffee County Detention Facility and Securus Technology, LLC., for further research.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved included:
• Releasing $3,520 in escrow funds for the completion of roadways at the Westwinds subdivision.
• A plat amendment for Stanford and Susan Strehler, amending the location of the emergency access easement through their property.
• A liquor license renewal for Monarch Ski and Snowboard area.
