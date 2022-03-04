City Attorney Nina Williams announced during the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday that the lawsuit between the city and former Salida Finance and Administrative Director Jodi McClurkin was settled on Feb. 14.
McClurkin filed the complaint Feb. 5, 2020, in Chaffee County District Court, alleging wrongful discharge, retaliation and discrimination by city administrator Drew Nelson and the City of Salida.
Salida filed a motion to dismiss the suit on March 2, 2020, but that motion was denied.
Williams said the decision to settle was made by CIRSA, the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, which will pay a settlement agreement of $20,000 to McClurkin.
“We felt our case was strong and we would succeed at trial,” Williams said.
McClurkin is now working as finance director for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming.
