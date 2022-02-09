Rama’s Bread recently opened in downtown Salida. Owner Rama Yigit said it is a “Kurdish cultural space.”
The location specializes in baked goods and tea but also offers jewelry and handmade items. Customers can play backgammon or look at works by local artists too.
“My interest toward bread started in childhood,” said Yigit. He said he grew up in a small Kurdish village in eastern Turkey. There were approximately 30 houses, but not a single store. Everyone was self-sufficient.
“We grew fields of wheat everywhere,” Yigit said. He described the region as the “home of wheat” and said his mother made bread all the time.
After growing up in the eastern part of the country, he moved west to Ankara, Turkey, for education. He said that is where he became familiar with Turkish culture and food.
Yigit said he moved to the United States in 2016 with his backpack and a plane ticket.
He initially planned to return home after a few months but was forced to stay in the United States after the Turkish government labeled him a criminal.
He said there was widespread discrimination against Kurdish people by an authoritarian government, which resulted in him being labeled a criminal.
He came to Salida to be in the circus, but when the pandemic happened the circus was not getting enough work. Yigit started working in bakeries and in November decided to open his own. “I realized I could bring more diversity and more diverse food to Salida,” he said.
Yigit makes Kurdish and Turkish baklava, a sweet layered pastry with nuts. He said all the ingredients he uses are organic. He plans to expand the business to offer more types of bread and breakfast and lunch options in the future. He said, “My main goal is bringing more cultural diversity to Salida.”
Rama’s Bread is at 211 F St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.