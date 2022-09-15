Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced Amelia Capozza and Gwen Ramsey as the recipients of the 2022 Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship Monday. 

According to a press release,  Capozza was selected due to her community involvement, and as a committed steward to the environment and outdoors, including serving as a trail marshal at local bike races, volunteering with trail work with Salida Mountain Trails and as co-captain of the Salida Racing HS Mountain Bike Team.

