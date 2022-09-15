Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced Amelia Capozza and Gwen Ramsey as the recipients of the 2022 Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship Monday.
According to a press release, Capozza was selected due to her community involvement, and as a committed steward to the environment and outdoors, including serving as a trail marshal at local bike races, volunteering with trail work with Salida Mountain Trails and as co-captain of the Salida Racing HS Mountain Bike Team.
She will be attending Montana State University in Bozeman, studying nursing. She is interested in pursuing how health care and the natural environment are interrelated.
“Our environments affect our mental and physical health. I would love to spend my time learning about these correlations and how to change the trends of environmental effects on people from the negative direction they’re headed in currently to a much more positive way,” Capozza said. “This scholarship will assist me in paying some of my first year’s tuition to study the healthcare field where I will care for people and help them live healthy lives. As an avid mountain biker and overall recreator, Brett’s work on creating trails and protecting the land around the area heavily impacts me, and I’m thankful for his work and that I had the opportunity to know him.”
Ramsey will be attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo as a sociology major with her sights set on either Criminal Justice or Environmental Pre-Law. She was selected as a recipient for her strong educational record, community service and volunteerism, including Salida Mountain Trails trail work, native plant restoration along the Monarch Spur Trail and co-captain of the Salida Racing High School Mountain Bike Team (with Capozza).
“Growing up in Salida and being so involved in outdoor recreation makes me want to work on shaping policy around the natural world and working with companies and individuals to make sure they are keeping the earth at the forefront of their minds,” Ramsey said.
As family friends with the Beasleys, Ramsey said she recognized how Brett used the outdoors and nature to connect with others.
“From bombing down a ski run with my dad, to riding Cottonwood with the mountain bike team, the bonds I’ve formed with the people I love are what make the outdoors a place worth protecting and fighting for. The natural world will always be a place I’ll hold close to my heart no matter where life takes me,” she said.
“We had so many great applicants and we’re really excited to offer the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship to Amelia and Gwen, two strong, motivated and community conscious women with a ton of Beas Appeal,” said Cari Beasley, who serves on the scholarship committee.
The Brett Beasley Scholarship is open to Chaffee County residents entering their first year of higher education learning.
The scholarship commemorates U.S. Forest Service – Salida Ranger District employee Brett Beasley. He was also a partner and friend to GARNA.
One of Beasley’s core values as a steward of public land was to provide for a diversity of high-quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can find out more at GARNA.org.
