DENVER – A 71-year-old man who has last-stage cancer said Thursday he set fire to the Moffat Post Office and himself in a suicide attempt last year.
Donald Albert Renner made the statement as he pleaded guilty to willful “degradation” of federal government property.
He originally was charged with arson, but the prosecutor dropped that charge in a plea deal.
“I woke up in an apparent nightmare and took all of my oxycodone pills in a suicide attempt,” he said, and then drove to the post office and set a small fire with gasoline at the post office. The fire started to burn up his pant leg before he stopped it.
Renner made the statement in Denver to Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
The fire was detected quickly by a nearby resident and extinguished, according to a court filing that states the building sustained some “smoke staining and thermal damage.”
Renner’s attorney, Timothy O’Hara, said his client was not injured. As the fire burned on Renner’s pants, he decided “he wanted to live.”
O’Hara, a public defender, said Renner “has struggled with mental health issues” as well as being diagnosed in 2005 with cancer that has been treated with radiation.
A court filing stated Renner lived at Moffat in a camper at the time of the fire. But on Thursday O’Hara said his client has housing and is “the most stable he has been in years.”
Sentencing is set for April 26. Renner’s attorney said the prosecutor has agreed to not recommend a sentence of more than two years in prison. But O’Hara also said he intends to argue for a lesser sentence based on mitigating factors.
The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Buchman, did not oppose allowing Renner to remain released on bail until sentencing occurs. Buchman said Renner previously had hostility to postal staff.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is a criminal investigative agency, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has agents who specialize in arson cases, investigated the fire.
