One woman is dead after a 2019 Harley Davidson FLH three-wheeled motorcycle crashed on U.S. 24 near milepost 277 in Park County Monday.
Colorado State Patrol said it is investigating a the wreck.
The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right.
The vehicle traveled across the highway, traveled off the northern road edge, and across a field before it crashed through a fence.
The motorcycle overturned, ejecting the driver and passenger before coming to rest on its wheels.
The driver identified as 66-year-old Dale Dillavou of Florrisant was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. He was flown to a hospital for treatment.
The passenger, a 66-year-old female from Florrisant was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her next-of-kin has been notified.
