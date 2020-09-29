Lately I’ve seen several articles on aging in dogs and even checked out a book titled “My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts,” by Laura T. Coffey and wonderful photography by Lori Fusaro. More about the book later.
There are a number of signs that your dog and mine are getting old and need special attention. This resonates with me because of our Dylan Dog, a nearly 14-year-old golden who died in 2019. He was such a fighter and so stoic. He was able to truly enjoy life up until the last month with his daily walks, but his efforts to continue as before caught up to him last May. What a love he was.
Trouble getting up: After lying for a long time your dog may have difficulty getting to his feet and then remaining balanced. Joint pain is a probable cause. Check with your veterinarian and inquire about supplements to help. In one article I read it suggested beginning supplements at age 7 regardless.
Slow to do something: Self-explanatory. It could be arthritis pain making your dog reluctant to perform repeated movements. Again, check with your vet for suggestions on how to help ease the pain.
Bad breath: This could be a sign of dental issues that need attending to. Check early on for decay and even bigger issues. Brushing regularly and giving dental treats to chew help keep teeth clean.
Gaining weight: Is your dog getting a bit pudgy? Increase exercise and/or cut down the food quantity and treats. It may be the result of her not moving as much and a lot slower.
Increased sleep: Arthritis? Inflamed joints? Maintain a healthy weight and check into supplements for those problems.
Cloudy eyes: It could be cataracts. Check with your veterinarian.
Increased “potty” breaks: This might be several things, including increasing age. It’s kind of like in aging humans. Give her more times to attend to business.
Lumps: This may be the scariest one. On short-haired dogs they are rather obvious. Long-haired dogs require a frequent searching with your hands to locate any. I’m always on the side of caution here and check with the vet. Some are benign and others cancerous. The earlier detected the better.
Coat condition: Dry? Itchy? Hot spots? Hair loss? Out of 11 dogs, we’ve only had one who needed treatment for hot spots, but he licked and scratched so much it needed vet’s attention.
Not responding to you: Maybe his hearing is not as sharp as it used to be. Perhaps using hand signals would be helpful.
You’ll notice many, if not all, of these need a veterinarian’s attention. Again better earlier than later for a checkup.
Now to the book mentioned earlier. Laura Coffey was a longtime writer for Today.com. Lori Fusaro was the staff photographer for Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles. The book was published in 2015. There are five parts to the book, each with heartwarming true stories about folks who rescue older dogs and give them a comfortable home for their last months or years.
Check out page 24 for Einstein’s wonderful story of being adopted by George Clooney – yes, the movie star – at age 10. Clooney was very persistent on getting Einstein when he heard his back story and knew his age.
Page 72 begins the saga of 17-year-old Fiona. A hospice dog who after adoption for what everyone thought would be a very short time, she regained a new lease on life and lived another two years in her new home.
I’ve enjoyed this book so much I might buy a copy for my dog library.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.
