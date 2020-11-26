Tree arrives in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, called the Peoples’ Tree, has arrived in Washington D.C. and will be lit on December 2.
The 55-foot high Engelmann spruce cut Nov. 5 in the Uncompahgre National Forest passed through Salida Nov. 13. Locals got to see the tree and take pictures while it was on display at the Salida High School.
While on display in Salida, local kids received tree-light shaped stickers which they wrote their names. The stickers will be affixed them to one of the banners which will be displayed with the tree in Washington D.C.
A press release from the Office of Communications of the U.S. Forest Service stated that for 50 years the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has brought enormous excitement to the workers upon whose responsibility it is to deliver the tree across the country and then hoist the towering conifer into place on the West Lawn of Capitol Hill.
The planning of the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree started more than a year ago.
The journey this year began with the USDA Forest Service employees of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, sponsored by the Colorado delegation led by U.S. Senatore Michael A. Bennet.
Work began in earnest as soon as last year’s tree arrived in Washington, D.C.
Planning for the delivery of the Capitol’s Christmas Tree, fondly called the Peoples’ Tree by many, is the responsibility of a different national forest every year.
It’s sort of like passing the Olympic torch, except this one is more than 55 feet high and is illumined by tens of thousands of brilliant LED lights as well as being adorned with thousands of handmade ornaments from children of the state of Colorado.
As is the tradition every year, the People’s tree will be handed over to the Office of the Architect of the Capitol.
This is because the Architect of the Capitol is ultimately the owner, for lack of a better term, for the tree which is placed every year on the grounds of Capitol Hill just below the gleaming dome of the marble superstructure of the U.S. Capitol building.
Although COVID-19 pandemic precautions altered the normative multistate stops to D.C. the tree’s journey officially began Nov. 6 when it was harvested in Uncompahgre National Forest.
It then traveled to 10 communities, Salida included, for a series of social distancing outdoor festivities hosted by local communities in several states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.