The annual Embracing Aging Expo, offering resources and activities for older adults, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Chaffee County Public Health is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging, the Department of Human Services and Age Strong Chaffee to present the expo, according to a press release.
This year’s events include expert speakers on topics including Diabetes, Women’s Health, Eating for Bone Health, Emergency Preparedness, Home Share, The Benefits of CBD and more.
The day’s activities will include e-bike demonstrations, prize giveaways, a photo booth, an Age Strong Chaffee discussion panel, therapeutic mini-horses, pickleball and fitness classes.
Additional highlights include lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. provided by Kalamata Pit Catering, functional assessments provided by Leslie Duran, ice cream compliments of Salida Pharmacy and Fountain and prizes provided by community table partners.
Last year’s expo was offered four times throughout the county due to COVID-19, and this year’s planning committee said they are aiming for a bigger and better event to connect the Chaffee County community with local resources to help residents age in place.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said, “Chaffee County older adults and their supports have been yearning for the more traditional health fair that we were able to successfully offer several years in a row before the pandemic. It brings us great joy to be offering our community this dynamic in-person event once again.”
The Expo is partnering with Chaffee Shuttle to provide transportation from Buena Vista and Salida.
The Public Health Department and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active. For details and other opportunities to Age Strong in Chaffee County, visit www.embracingagingchaffee or email Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
