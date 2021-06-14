U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass was closed temporarily Friday, until about 1:30 a.m. after an east bound semi-tractor trailer failed to negotiate a turn and went off the edge, Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, said.
The truck flipped on it’s side about 6:45 p.m., and had to be towed out.
There were no injuries and the driver was cited.
