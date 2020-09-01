Chaffee County 4-H member Tanner Shellabarger earned overall grand champion and fellow 4-Her Tristan Jones came in with overall reserve grand champion accolades at the 2020 Colorado State Fair.

Several Chaffee County 4-H members entered projects and competitions at this year’s fair, which were judged earlier in August.

State Fair results for Chaffee County:

Veterinary Science:

From airdales to Zebras 

Junior

Melody Rice  –  Third

Ceramics:

Hand-constructed 

Junior 

Zachary Leon – Reserve Champion

Leathercraft:

Coloring and Shading 

Intermediate

Chase Shellabarger –  Third

Creative Stamping

Senior

Erica Cauthron – Seventh

Photography:

Controlling the Image Unit 2 

Junior

Aberlyn Leon – Champion

Intermediate 

Evelyn Hachmann – Fourth

Woodworking:

Making the Cut 

Junior

Liberty Wertz – Fifth

Intermediate

Kaitlyn Jones – Fourth

Nailing it Together

Senior

Josiah Wertz  – Third

Finishing Up 

Intermediate 

Tristan Jones – Third

Artistic Clothing:

Upcycle Your Style – Applied

Junior 

Liberty Wertz, – Seventh

Intermediate 

Shiloh Wertz – Qualifier

Cake Decorating:

Unit 2 

Junior

Tanner Shellabarger – Champion, Overall Grand Champion

Intermediate 

Faith Rice – Seventh

Model Rocketry:

Intro to Rocketry 

Junior 

Emmett Hachmann – Qualifier

Robotics:

Platforms-Unit 5

Intermediate 

Ian Helland – Qualifier

Beekeeping:

Unit 1 

Ian Helland – Third

Unit 2 Extracted Honey

Tristan Jones – Reserve Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Shooting Sports:

Archery 

Junior 

Gavin Erchul – Seventh

Intermediate

Clara Streeter – Qualifier

.22 Pistol 

Intermediate 

Kaitlyn Jones – Champion

Muzzleloading 

Intermediate 

Tristan Jones – Reserve Champion

Senior

Aiden Streeter – Eighth

Archery Stand Alone 

Intermediate 

Jack Baker – Ninth

Shotgun Stand Alone 

Intermediate

 Tucker Tweddell – Fourth

.22 Rifle Stand Alone

Junior 

Dean Baker – Qualifier

Intermediate 

Raymond Harvey – Third

Sportfishing:

Take the Bait 

Junior

Caleb Moen – Third

