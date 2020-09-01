Chaffee County 4-H member Tanner Shellabarger earned overall grand champion and fellow 4-Her Tristan Jones came in with overall reserve grand champion accolades at the 2020 Colorado State Fair.
Several Chaffee County 4-H members entered projects and competitions at this year’s fair, which were judged earlier in August.
State Fair results for Chaffee County:
Veterinary Science:
From airdales to Zebras
Junior
Melody Rice – Third
Ceramics:
Hand-constructed
Junior
Zachary Leon – Reserve Champion
Leathercraft:
Coloring and Shading
Intermediate
Chase Shellabarger – Third
Creative Stamping
Senior
Erica Cauthron – Seventh
Photography:
Controlling the Image Unit 2
Junior
Aberlyn Leon – Champion
Intermediate
Evelyn Hachmann – Fourth
Woodworking:
Making the Cut
Junior
Liberty Wertz – Fifth
Intermediate
Kaitlyn Jones – Fourth
Nailing it Together
Senior
Josiah Wertz – Third
Finishing Up
Intermediate
Tristan Jones – Third
Artistic Clothing:
Upcycle Your Style – Applied
Junior
Liberty Wertz, – Seventh
Intermediate
Shiloh Wertz – Qualifier
Cake Decorating:
Unit 2
Junior
Tanner Shellabarger – Champion, Overall Grand Champion
Intermediate
Faith Rice – Seventh
Model Rocketry:
Intro to Rocketry
Junior
Emmett Hachmann – Qualifier
Robotics:
Platforms-Unit 5
Intermediate
Ian Helland – Qualifier
Beekeeping:
Unit 1
Ian Helland – Third
Unit 2 Extracted Honey
Tristan Jones – Reserve Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Shooting Sports:
Archery
Junior
Gavin Erchul – Seventh
Intermediate
Clara Streeter – Qualifier
.22 Pistol
Intermediate
Kaitlyn Jones – Champion
Muzzleloading
Intermediate
Tristan Jones – Reserve Champion
Senior
Aiden Streeter – Eighth
Archery Stand Alone
Intermediate
Jack Baker – Ninth
Shotgun Stand Alone
Intermediate
Tucker Tweddell – Fourth
.22 Rifle Stand Alone
Junior
Dean Baker – Qualifier
Intermediate
Raymond Harvey – Third
Sportfishing:
Take the Bait
Junior
Caleb Moen – Third
