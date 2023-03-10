The Chaffee County Patriots will host two events this week in Buena Vista.
From 6:30-8 p.m. today they will host their monthly town hall meeting at the church hall of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave.
Lisa Yates, Buena Vista School District superintendent, along with some school board members and school administrators, will answer questions, touching on subjects such as sex education in schools, critical race theory, school budgets, COVID-19, curriculums and more.
For the second event the Patriots will wave flags from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the corner of Main Street and U.S. 24.
