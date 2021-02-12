Rep. Doug Lamborn, from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District announced Wednesday that he will serve as a co-chair for the House Values Action Team Caucus for the 117th Congress.
The Values Action Team is a group dedicated to protecting religious freedom, the sanctity of life and traditional family values.
Lamborn has served as a Values Action Team member during his entire tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Values Action Team is a registered Congressional Member Organization with a membership of more than 100 Members of the House.
Values Action Team members of Congress partner with like-minded citizen groups to achieve common legislative and administrative goals safeguarding women and children, supporting the institution of marriage and ensuring First Amendment freedoms for all Americans.
