A Salida father and son were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Colo. 17 in Saguache County.
Jeffrey “Mo” Shacklett, 45, and his son, Jeff “Buck” Shacklett, 16, a Salida High School freshman, were killed when their 2003 Pontiac Vibe was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 33-year old Alamosa woman.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 111, about 5 miles north of Moffat.
Colorado State Patrol reported the Jeep, which was northbound on Colo. 17, slowed to avoid another northbound vehicle and lost traction on the wet road, drifting into the southbound lane. The Jeep hit the Pontiac, causing both vehicles to travel north before coming to rest off the southbound shoulder.
The Shackletts were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Saguache County coroner. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
The occupants of the Jeep, which included the driver and three passengers, a 39-year old man, a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of the Jeep were all wearing seat belts.
Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said neither alcohol nor drugs were considered factors in the crash.
Salida School District sent out a letter to families Sunday informing them of the deaths and offering counseling services Monday at the high school for students and families.
