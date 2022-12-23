Partnership for Community Action created a sense of community Wednesday at Salida United Methodist Church at the seventh annual Queer and Trans Family Holiday Potluck, a free event for the queer community and allies to come share food and have a good time.
The group hosts potlucks every month, organizer Jimmy Sellars said.
One addition to the potluck party was several rotating disco lights around the room. There were also stickers and pipe cleaners for people to play with on one of the tables.
The event turned out fine, Sellars said, and although attendance was low because there were several other parties that night, those who came seemed to enjoy themselves.
“I’m glad we’re at the end of the year,” Sellars said. “It’s been one of the hardest years I’ve experienced as a queer person,” referring to the number of queer deaths this year. For all the disenfranchised communities holidays can be hard, because a lot of them were pushed out of their families, he said.
Sellars said he was happy the potluck ended up being on the day of the solstice. “We’re moving forward. It’s a beautiful day to remind us of progress and things keep moving.”
