by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Tuesday his intention to run for re-election in November.
Spezze has been sheriff for seven years and was undersheriff for four years prior to that.
A Chaffee County native, he graduated from Salida High School before beginning a more than 38-year career in law enforcement
In a press release declaring his candidacy Spezze stated, “I will complete my second term as your sheriff in December 2022 and have been so fortunate to have that opportunity.
“The citizens of Chaffee County have been very supportive in my role as sheriff and of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office as a whole, and I ask for your continued support in the next general election.”
