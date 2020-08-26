Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Joseph Scofield-Pankhurst, 29, of Montgomery, Texas, Aug. 22 on charges of violation of a restraining order, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. He was released on a summons.
Derek Glenn Pulos, 57, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 21, on a charge of failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Caleb Rashawn Slater, 18, of Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 20, on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Richard Landon Holmes, 23, of Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 20, on a charge of felony menacing. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Isaiah Gabriel Wait, 23, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 19, on a charge of fugitive of Justice. He was held without bond.
Benjamin Earl Carpenter, 41, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 18, on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief – business. He was released on a summons.
James Germain Fisher, 21, of Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 17, on 2 charges of violation of a restraining order. He was released on a summons on the first charge and held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the second.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 38, of Nathrop, was arrested Aug. 17, on charges of third degree assault and harassment. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.