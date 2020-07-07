An unidentified man is alive after being shot in the chest about 1.5 miles west of Poncha Springs on U.S. 50 Saturday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Sunday.
Chaffee County Communications Center received a report of the man being shot in the chest at about 1 p.m.
Chaffee County EMS met the victim and his wife as the couple were driving their personal vehicle to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Spezze reported that the victim and his wife were looking at a parcel of land for sale near CR 250 and West U.S. 50 when the man was shot in the chest.
Investigators found several people target shooting in a field south of the victim’s location. It is believed the victim was struck by a ricochet from the weapon of one of the shooters.
The investigation remains open and active at this time.
