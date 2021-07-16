During Chaffee County Board of Health’s special meeting July 7, Commissioner Rusty Granzella moved to expand the number of people at outdoor events to 10,545.
There was no second on the motion and the motion died.
Commissioner Greg Felt then made a motion to keep the number at 5,000 subject to monthly review. That motion was unanimously passed following discussion.
Reporter made the error. Editor subsequently made the same error in an editorial Friday.
James Lee Gentile, 60, of Howard was arrested June 14, 2021, on a charge of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was cited and released.
Incorrect information was give to The Mountain Mail.
The Mountain Mail makes every effort to print stories accurately. If an error occurs, call the editorial staff at 719-539-6691 so a correction can be printed in the next edition.
