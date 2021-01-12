The Arkansas River Basin is currently at about normal snowpack for the 2021 water year.
The first Water Supply Outlook Report of the season reports snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin sitting at 99 percent of median, or 74 percent of last year’s median snowpack during the same time.
As of Jan. 1, water year-to date precipitation for Colorado is at 70 percent of average and statewide snowpack is 83 percent of median.
Storms thus far in this water year have followed a southerly track which has brought the highest snowfall amounts to the Arkansas and Rio Grande river basins. The forecast for streamflow in the Arkansas River basin is currently 85 percent of average.
Meterologist Mark Wankowski, of the National Weather Service in Pueblo said, “As of now we have done well in the Upper Arkansas area.”
Data reported by the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows all of Lake County, most of Chaffee County and the headwaters of the Arkansas River experiencing extreme drought conditions, with southern and eastern Chaffee County slightly better with severe drought conditions.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports drought conditions across most of the state have persisted through much of the 2021 water year; however, the Arkansas and Rio Grand Basins are faring better than the rest of the state.
Although November and December brought more precipitation than October, statewide precipitation was below average for all three months.
January is predicted to have an equal chance for normal precipitation in Colorado.
Wankowski said the current La Niña weather pattern is projected to bring warmer than normal temperatures to central Colorado; however, right now it looks like the area has an equal chance of near normal precipitation through March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.