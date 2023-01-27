Chamber Corner – Salida Clinic

Dr. Maria Riemann and Salida Clinic, 920 Rush Drive, recently were welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Salida Clinic is a primary care practice that follows the direct primary care model, which does not accept insurance and is based on monthly membership.
With a membership to Salida Clinic, clients may see Riemann as many times as needed that month.
Both medical and nonmedical services are provided.
Nonmedical services include same-day or next-day appointments, minimal or no wait times, direct contact with the provider and patient care coordination.
Riemann grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School.
She previously worked as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
