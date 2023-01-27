Chamber Corner – Salida Clinic

Salida Clinic recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Harry Payton, Helen Riemann, Michael​​ ​Riemann, Dr. Maria Riemann, Ezra Riemann, Dave Chelf and Heather Adams. Back: Wade Harris, Sam Johnson, Gary Buchanan, Art Gentile and Mark Moore. 

 

 Courtesy photo

Dr. Maria Riemann and Salida Clinic, 920 Rush Drive, recently were welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Salida Clinic is a primary care practice that follows the direct primary care model, which does not accept insurance and is based on monthly membership.  

