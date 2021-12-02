An obvious factor influencing housing affordability is supply. The greater the number of homes on the market relative to the number of buyers, the greater the tendency for prices to trend downward. Right now, we are in a cycle where supply is lagging behind demand, and this is helping drive house prices upward.
Inventory is not the only factor influencing house prices, however. The other is the available supply of money, in the form of credit through mortgage loans. When the supply of money is strong, interest rates trend downwards. Lower interest rates mean lower repayments, meaning more borrowers can qualify for a loan, and, because repayments are lower, also qualify to borrow more, thereby supporting higher home prices. Higher interest rates in turn mean home buyers qualify to borrow lesser amounts, leading to downward pressure on home prices.
Everybody wants to “time the market,” that is, buy low and sell high, but given this relationship between interest rates and home prices, does waiting until the home prices soften make sense when this is likely accompanied by an increase in interest rates? As well as the direct effect on your monthly repayment, the total cost of the loan over a standard 30-year term also needs to be factored into your decision making.
For example, a home is listed on the market for $240,000, and the interest rate is 4.5 percent. The market is showing signs of declining, so you wait until the home’s price has dropped to $210,000, but in the meantime interest rates have actually increased to 6.5 percent. If you had bought at the lower interest rate but higher price, borrowing 80 percent of the purchase price, your monthly mortgage repayment would be $972 as opposed to $1,061 at the lower price but higher interest rate. Assuming you saw out the entire 30-year term of the loan, the total repayment for the “lower priced” home would actually cost you $26,000 more.
Regardless of the numbers, the first and foremost factor in deciding whether to purchase a home needs to be the individual buyer’s comfort level and ability to meet the monthly commitment. The right time to buy is when the numbers make sense to you.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.