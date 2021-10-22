Salida City Council unanimously approved the 2022 budget Tuesday, with no public comments made during the public hearing.
Councilman Dan Shore did not attend the meeting.
Amiee Tihonovich, city finance director, reported, “The 2022 budget is $29,078,252 for all funds and is supported by $27,024,365 in anticipated 2022 revenue and a potential use of fund balance reserves in the amount of $2,053,887, resulting in a balanced budget.”
Councilman Mike Pollock said he supported the budget. “I tend to want to save money. If I’m spending someone else’s money, I’m very cheap,” he said.
“I’m thrifty as well,” Councilman Harald Kasper said. “I am a little nervous about being so dependent on sales tax, but I’m confident on our planning, putting money into staff and projects we all approved.”
Tihonovich said her department would be careful concerning sales tax. “If revenues take a dip, we will come back to you. If they climb higher, we can’t spend more without a change.”
Sales tax is the city’s biggest source of income, accounting for 68 percent of its revenue, Merrell Bergin, city treasurer, said.
“We are tackling big projects, looking ahead and running a conservative budget,” Mayor P.T. Wood said. “Even though spending levels are going up and it would be an opportunity to overspend, I don’t think we are doing that at all.”
Wood also thanked city staff and department heads for the “thoughtful plans” they presented.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution approving a memorandum of understanding in the Colorado opioid settlement case.
Miriam Luna Gonzalez, a managment fellow with the city administrator’s office, said the settlement was for $400 million, and Salida will receive about $32,500, but only if 95 percent of participants agree to the memorandum of understanding.
“I think those settlements were far short of what they should have been,” Mayor P.T. Wood said. “Not sure we have much power to do anything, but I guess you take what you can get.”
Council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Wood to sign a preannexation agreement with Lundberg and Son Properties LLC for 601 Scott St.
During citizen comment, Steph Brady, owner of The Green Cat studio on G Street, said she saw a decrease in her business with the closing of F Street, telling the council, “You only dote on F Street and don’t really care about the rest of us.”
Brady said she would like to see the city create maps of local businesses for tourists, or maybe install a map at the new art installation at the old skate park at G and First streets.
Brady said she thought there was a problem with recreational vehicles parking on city streets, taking up multiple spaces for several days, and increased homeless living in the downtown area.
Ray Kitson, owner of Boathouse Cantina, asked about wanting to sell items, like T-shirts and mugs, with the city logo. Kitson said he thought the logo should be in the public domain, since money made from any sales would go back to the city as sales tax.
Kuper Banghart, representing the Salida Boys & Girls Club, spoke on his experience at the club and asked the city for $100,000 to help finish fundraising for completion of the club’s new location.
Council members said they would consider the request at a future meeting.
