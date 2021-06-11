Young entrepreneur opens scooter company

If you ask to see the owner of Little Brother Scooter Company you may be surprised. The owner, Harper Gamster, is 10 years old. But at the tender age of 10, he not only sells scooters, he fits scooters to customers, repairs scooters and teaches scooter riding and tricks.
He wanted to learn about business and save money for college and nobody would give him a job but the opportunity to go into business for himself began when he met Stacy Falk, owner of Ramps & Alleys Skate Shop at 645 E. Rainbow Blvd.
“We met at the skate park and got to be buddies,” Harper said. “I asked if she sold scooters. She didn’t. She sells skateboards, online skates and roller skates and rents ice skates in the winter. So I asked if I could rent a corner of her shop to sell scooters and she agreed.”
He asked his dad, Grant Gamster, to help with financing.
“I haven’t made any money yet,” Harper said, smiling. “I’ve sold 40 scooters, but so far I’m paying my dad back for his investment.”
Harper just finished fourth grade at Longfellow Elementary School and will be home schooled next year so he can devote more time to the business. He’s there from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can be reached at 719-839-2288 or on his website at littlebrotherscooterco.com for appointments.
Ramp & Alleys Skate Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and the staff there will also contact him since he lives close by.
The name of the business comes from the fact that he is a “little brother.” He has three teenage brothers.
In spite of running a business he’s been an A student and is totally into sports, enjoying mountain bike riding, BMX, skateboarding and swimming.
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever met,” his dad, Grant, said.
Grant handles aspects of the business that Harper, at 10 years old, can’t legally do.
Sometimes customers are shocked to learn the owner of Little Brother Scooter Company is 10 years old, but for the most part, he says, people trust him. His customers are all ages, ranging from age three to 42. And they come from all skill levels from beginners to experts.
“Those who know a lot are easier to work with,” Harper said, “but I enjoy teaching and I was really pleased recently when a third grader told me he wanted to be like me and open his own shop. I want to inspire other kids and let them know that with enough time and dedication you can do almost anything.”
When not working at his own business, Harper can often be found enjoying the facilities at Ramps & Alleys where there is an indoor and outdoor skate park and a clubhouse where kids can ride scooters and skateboards and enjoy activities in the clubhouse which is facilitated by grants and fund raising through a non–profit organization, Ark Valley High Rollers.
“There’s a lot happening in this building,” said Falk said.
Kids can have birthday parties here and there is space for working on arts. FYI (Family and Youth Initiatives) has a membership and uses the space and there will be art projects and classes this summer.
As for Harper, he’ll be tending to business throughout the summer and into the school year and enjoying some of the facilities at Ramps & Alleys in his spare time.
Asked what he intends to study in college, he said, he wants to be an architect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.