The Salida City Council will review the 2022 Salida community grants process with the Chaffee County Community Foundation during their regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The council’s work session, originally scheduled for today, has been cancelled.
In 2019 the city council entered into an agreement with the CCCF, allowing them to manage the city’s donor advised fund, which provides grants to local non-profits and service organizations.
During the 2022 budget allocation process, the council agreed to a request from CCCF to increase the city’s annual contribution to the fund to match 1 percent of the general fund revenues the city receives, approximately $80,000.
The program will launch Jan. 12, applications will be due Feb. 11 and grants awarded April 30.
Any funds remaining will roll over to the next year, with $8,889 remaining from 2021.
With the $80,000 from the city’s 2022 contributions, plus the remaining $8,889, minus the 2 percent administrative fee for the CCCF, this year’s fund will be $87,289.
Betsy Dittenber, the new CCCF executive director, will be coordinating the review.
Council will vote on Resolution 2022-10, designating the posting location for the city’s public notices and other city business.
In the consent agenda, the council will consider hanger ground leases and a facility space license agreement at the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
Council will also hear citizen comments and staff reports.
To register for meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To watch the meeting live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
