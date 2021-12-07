September tax revenues for the town of Buena Vista were revealed at the Nov. 23 Board of Trustees meeting when Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke reported another strong month.
Since June, monthly revenues have surpassed those of any single month in years past.
This year’s revenues peaked in July, which established the new single-month record at $538,819. In 2018 and 2019, revenues fell from July through November. 2020 began a new trend that is also observable this year, with greater revenues in September than August.
From August to September 2020, revenues rose from $426,488 to $442,984. In 2021 the revenues collected during the two months were $497,093 and $506,882, respectively.
According to Stoke’s report, revenues for September 2021 were 11.1 percent over the budgeted amount. Year-to-date revenues are 23.63 percent over budget with a surplus of $716,620.
Remote sales tax revenues continue to show the strongest month-to-month growth over 2020. This has been true for every month of 2021 except May.
Local sales tax revenues for September came in at $313,464, a 13.14 percent gain over the same month in 2020. Remote sales tax revenues in September came in at $64,003, gaining more than 46 percent over the same month last year.
