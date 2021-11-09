The fifth annual Smiles for Freedom program took place Saturday at Relaxation Dental with Dr. Nicholas Brown and his staff offering free dental care to veterans all day.
Dr. David Rebber assisted the Relaxation Dental team for the day. The service is offered to open the doors to veterans to get needed and sometimes past needed services. Twenty-one veterans were served on Saturday.
The day began with veterans from American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 and other veterans presenting an honor guard outside the dental office at 1222 C St. Brenda Heckel sang “God Bless America” and Tibor “Ted” Sarai played taps.
Dr. Brown said, “I’m excited for this fifth annual event and thank Ray Lines Post and all the veterans we have here today. So much of our daily life is benefited by the sacrifice of veterans. We thank them for their sacrifices and the life we get to enjoy. Blessings on those who served and those who are serving now.”
The entrance to Relaxation Dental was lined with a red carpet as veterans and other visitors entered to enjoy coffee and refreshments prior to the day of free services.
