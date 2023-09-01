Cross-country runners are built tough in Salida – that is the Salida High School team’s motto for this season, coined off the cuff by head coach Kenny Wilcox in a funding video interview, senior Cooper Hodge said.
“Cross country really helps you learn how to condition your pain and know your own limits,” Hodge said. “We’ve got a lot of committed people this year.”
The team’s strength lies in its competitiveness, he added. “That creates a good, healthy way of bettering oneself.”
The seniors this year put together team shirts with the motto “We’re tough in Salida,” Wilcox said. “I think Cooper grabbed that one and went running with it.”
This season the team has been working a lot in involving the underclassmen in decision making, Hodge said. The team hopes to get to state and win regionals, but they also aim to become closer with one another and work on their leadership, he said.
“If you had a bad day, you come and hang out with the team and they always cheer you up,” he said. Last year the team placed seventh at regionals and first in the Tri-Peaks League.
Hodge said his personal goal is to reach 18 minutes, 30 seconds in the 5K and go to state. His fastest time for the 5K last year was 20 minutes, 6 seconds. “I’m looking forward to finishing out senior year on top.”
Senior Kali Banghart said the team has a lot of high expectations and goals for themselves this season, and a lot of kids are dedicated.
“We’re definitely going to be a more defined community than we have been in years past,” she said.
“Our goal as seniors is definitely to have a community that’s not just running based,” she said, and the team will do well “because we’re a really beautiful collection of people. … We are a family. I really truly believe because of that we are such a great team. The community this has built for me I don’t think I could live without.”
The team does activities together outside of practice, she said, including regular movie nights and Starbucks runs.
Her personal goal is to achieve a sub-30-minute time and to make an impression as a senior to be remembered in a positive light. “I want to be able to give back what I’ve received from it,” she said of the community.
Senior Riley Tomkiewicz started running six years ago because she wanted to be involved in a community, she said, after coming from the Montessori school. “I’m here for the team. It’s such an amazing group of girls and guys.”
At the social level, the team aims to bring everyone together this season, Tomkiewicz said.
“Nobody wants to spend so much time and dedication in a community where they don’t feel welcome.”
Last year, Tomkiewicz’s personal record was in the 25-minute range, she said. “I would like to get down to the 24s or 23s.”
The team has a large group of sophomores this year, she said, which she thinks will help the team. “Last year some of them were still getting their training wheels off.”
Coach Wilcox, she said, is also a major factor in the team’s success and tailors training to the individual. “He’s super perceptive.”
Senior Jack Landry said, “As far as looks, our guys’ team is much smaller.” The girls’ team, on the other hand, is huge, he said. “I’m very excited to see what they can do.”
He added that the girls are young and fast, and the guys’ team, while smaller, has some very competitive and quick athletes.
Landry’s personal goal is to break 17 minutes in the 5K. Last year, he placed ninth in regionals, 39th at state.
“I’m looking forward to getting into the end game of race season,” he said.
