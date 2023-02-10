The Salida Museum is planning a show of pre-1970 wedding dresses as part of an event when summer hours resume at the museum in late May. Anyone having a wedding dress that they or someone they knew wore in the years before 1970 is invited to participate.
These do not have to be traditional white wedding gowns. Wedding gowns weren’t always white. In fact, some of the dresses worn in the 1800s were black because that was the only good dress a woman had. It was saved for “best” and often, if she still fit in it, she was buried in it.
