Fiber – the strings, threads and yarn holding clothes together and keeping people warm – is always made by someone. Some of those people were artists present at this year’s 12th annual Salida Fiber Festival Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park.
Salida Fiber Festival was started in 2011 by many individuals coming together and it continues to be conducted entirely by volunteers. The idea originated with Penny Wilken, a quilter and seamstress who owned the business Fringe in Salida.
At that time the only other fiber festival in Colorado was nearly 200 miles away in Estes Park, and local fiber artists wanted something closer so they could present their work, Jane Templeton, member of the Fiber Festival board, said. In the first year, she estimated there were around 35 vendors.
“Most people don’t know what fiber is, so it’s educating the public,” Templeton said. “People take clothing for granted and they don’t realize these things.”
Fiber Festival is not just for knitters, spinners and weavers, Templeton said. The festival includes an activities tent, beer garden, demonstrations, a silent auction and textiles sold by the artists. Templeton said many people shop for presents at the festival.
Salida Fiber Festival is now the largest fiber festival in Colorado and the only one regionally that encourages entire families and non-hobbyists to attend, Michelle Walker, Fiber Festival director of PR and marketing, said.
Additionally, it is outdoors and offers events throughout the day. Demonstrations include drop spindle spinning, wet felting, knitting basics and block printing on fabric. In 2020 Fiber Festival was online, but every other year it has been held in Riverside Park. This year there were 42 vendors.
“Most people come to buy yarn,” Michele Mader of the Fiber Festival volunteer committee said. She said the event she enjoyed most was the Relocation of Fiber Assets sale, or ROFA, where people can buy and sell lightly used items for fiber creativity such as looms, book guides, spinning wheels, mannequins and more. Yarn is not sold at ROFA.
Many artists, such as Karen Dietrich of Phoenix Fiber Mill, located east of Pueblo in Olney Springs, return to Salida Fiber Festival year after year, and probably more than 60 percent of vendors have participated in the festival before, Walker said.
Dietrich has 11 kids, six of whom are currently in the family business, which makes socks from alpaca wool, among other products. Two of her sons, Alex and Joshua, who make socks with knitting machines for the company, ran a popcorn stand at the festival, and 13-year-old daughter Abigail helped her mom run the stand.
“We create our own community because we travel to all the same shows,” artist Cheyenne Amen of Fleece Factory of the Rockies said. Her family has been coming to the festival for the last four or five years.
Amen said she thinks the event is unique because the town of Salida works to advertise the festival to the community, such as by decorating trees in the downtown area.
“Lots of customers come back every year,” Dietrich said. She has been coming for nearly 10 years and sets up in the same place for every Fiber Festival. Her tent is always on a slope, so she has to find a way to keep things from falling off pegs or blowing away.
This year vendors had to deal with strong winds that started Friday night. The tent of one vendor, Hummingbird Moon, blew away the night before the festival, and Ace Hardware donated a new one. Many vendors could be seen gripping the roofs of their tents when the winds blew hard, Walker said.
Visitors are often inspired by all there is to see and touch at Fiber Festival. “I’m not a needle artist, but when I see all this stuff I want to be a needle artist,” Joyce Baird of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said.
Other attendees, including Barbara Lambert of Colorado Springs, said they came because of the yarn, but once there they found other things of interest.
“It’s just getting better and better,” Elena Miller, a felter from Cactus Hill Farm, said.
