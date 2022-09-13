Fiber – the strings, threads and yarn holding clothes together and keeping people warm – is always made by someone. Some of those people were artists present at this year’s 12th annual Salida Fiber Festival Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park.

Salida Fiber Festival was started in 2011 by many individuals coming together and it continues to be conducted entirely by volunteers. The idea originated with Penny Wilken, a quilter and seamstress who owned the business Fringe in Salida.

