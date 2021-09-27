The Salida Studio Tour, which featured the private workspaces of 28 artists, drew more than 100 visitors Saturday and Sunday – an impressive comeback for an event that was crushed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The line-up included painters, sculptors, printmakers, woodturners, glassworkers, clock makers, metal workers and more.
Dvora Kanegis opened up her studio, a converted 100-year-old dance hall on the rural northwestern edge of Salida. With a theme befitting the locale, Kanegis displayed an array of large, colorful paintings featuring tango dancers. The paintings celebrate Kanegis’ favorite form of dance.
A few blocks away, one of Kanegis’ neighbors, David Earl, has built an impressive collection of metal sculptures, including a large fish – called “Bleu T. Trout” – stuffed with one-use plastic bottles to illustrate how disposable plastic bottles are choking the life out of the planet’s rivers and oceans.
“This is what I’m really concerned about, these one-use plastics,” Earl said. “This is where they end up – inside the fish.”
Earl said he likes to make a plea for conservation of nature when he fashions his metallic sculptures on his ranch in Salida. He’s been talking with local school officials about using his sculptures as an educational message for children to think about how materials like plastic impact the environment.
“Some of the very simple and convenient things we do can be very harmful,” Earl said. “It’s a challenge to try and capture that message into artwork.”
At F and First streets in downtown Salida, artist Dustin Tidwell has built a creative sanctuary where he paints “Sacred Geometry,” Native American imagery and abstract objects onto cut canvas. The images he creates are timeless but with modern styles woven into them.
Tidwell said he paints for mental strength and believes the classic shapes in Sacred Geometry help produce a “meditative state” that can encourage emotional healing. He likes to share that tranquility and strength through his art.
“I was really sick mentally and physically,” Tidwell said. “I started painting Sacred Geometry. There’s a meditative thing that happens to the brain in the process. It’s very healing.”
In her Second Street Brodeur Gallery, painter Paulette Brodeur has produced a variety of styles in her vividly colored creations, which range from folk art to abstract and expressionist paintings. She turns her inspirations into art in a variety of mediums.
“I do a little of this and that,” Brodeur said. “I usually work on several things at once. It’s like one landscape, one abstract. I get bored. I have to keep it fresh.”
Brodeur said she rarely paints from a specific image like a photograph. She draws on her life experience for inspiration of an image to paint.
“It’s all up here, in my brain,” she said, smiling.
In a townhouse on the edge of the Arkansas River, Patricia Aguilar says she likes to lay her canvas flat for her paintings. She prefers the feel of ink bottles and rollers to brushes. She started painting in 2004 while dealing with depression.
“I found that I really need painting for my own kind of therapy,” Aguilar said. “It works. I never feel more healthy than when I am creating artwork. I hope that feeling of health is transferred to the observer enjoying the painting.”
