Equity markets eked out a small gain, helped by solid economic data and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s clarification on her comments about the need for higher rates.
Energy and material stocks led the gains, while technology and growth stocks lagged for the second day in a row.
Even with a lower close today, oil and other commodities continue to steal the spotlight after hovering near multiyear highs.
The vaccination progress, combined with easing restrictions, is pointing to improving demand in the coming months, supporting prices but also triggering strong inflation anxiety.
The 10-year benchmark yield and the dollar were little changed.
Ahead of Friday’s April jobs report, which is the key economic event of the week, the ADP employment survey released this morning showed an increase of 742,000 in private payrolls.
The job gains accelerated in April from March, driven by increased hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector. The sector is now benefiting from the easing of virus related restrictions and the gradual return of consumers to their typical spending patterns.
We expect a similar trend of improvement to show up on Friday’s government labor report, with the unemployment rate likely to decline to 5.8 percent from 6 percent.
Yesterday’s weakness and today’s rebound in stocks are partially tied to comments from Yellen that interest rates may need to increase in order to prevent the economy from overheating.
Yellen later walked back those comments, clarifying that she is neither predicting nor recommending the Fed to raise rates due to White House spending plans.
The market reaction shows the increased sensitivity to inflation concerns and the timing of the Fed’s policy normalization as the economy rapidly recovers.
With the outlook for demand brightening as world economies reopen, commodity prices are moving higher.
At the same time shortages and logistical bottlenecks are also leading consumer-goods companies to raise prices.
It remains unclear yet whether these price pressures will persist beyond this year when the economy returns to its normal state, but the Fed is likely to stick to its view that inflation will prove to be transitory and continue to focus on its full employment mandate.
The price of crude oil was down $.39 or .59 percent at $65.30 and the spot price of gold was up $9.9 or .56 percent at $1,785.90.
