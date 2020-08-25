Cowboy singer and storyteller Bill Gray will give his colorful anecdotes as to why he chooses his songs at the Historic Turner Farm starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The event is part of Buena Vista Heritage’s Fridays at the Farm Concerts.
Following Gray will be Bill Kelly, a retired CPA/controler who started playing Neil Young songs in the ’70s and has added the works of the Beatles, Led Zepplin and Eric Clapton.
Admission fee is a donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Take a chair, picnic, wear your mask and practice social distancing. Dogs and alcohol are not permitted.
