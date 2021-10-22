F Street gang rises from the dead

After spending a year underground (even zombies are afraid of COVID-19), the F Street Gang zombies will rise again on Halloween night, giving performances every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to the tune of Michael Jackson’s famous song and dance, “Thriller.”
The performance is now in its 12th year, having missed only 2020, and the F street neighbors are eager to rise again this Halloween. Everyone is invited to stop by and enjoy the ghoulish event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.