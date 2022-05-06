The owners of Boulders of Buena Vista have received an extension of their preliminary plat.
The plat will be extended by 12 months, giving the developers a total of four years to record a final plat instead of the usual three years.
The property, located west of North Colorado Avenue along CR 371 heading north from town, was sold by the last developer, Colin Umphreys, before he finalized and got the final plat approved.
The new developers, 500 N Colorado Ave LLC, applied for the extension to continue development of the land and pick up the plans of the last developer.
“As our code states, a final plat cannot be recorded until a Public Improvements Agreement is also approved by the board. This PIA is where a lot of engineering work must go because it details how the public infrastructure will be constructed and how it will be paid for,” Town Planning Director Joseph Teipel said.
As stated by the preliminary plat stage, the developers must honor the outlined design for the 5-acre land parcel and develop the 45 single-family homes with 40 accessory dwelling units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.