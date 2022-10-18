After a 2½-year wait, Salida Soup will be live and in person this month.
Mark Moore of Partnership for Community Action, which sponsors the monthly fundraising event, said they are very excited to return to a live format with “Spooky” Soup at 6 p.m. Thursday at A Church, 419 D St.
The return to an in-person event coincides with LGBTQ History Month.
Andrea Mossman at A Church asked Moore and partner Jimmy Sellars if they would be interested in presenting a history of the LGBTQ movement in honor of the month.
Moore said they agreed and suggested also having the October Salida Soup at the venue at the same time.
The event will be, in the tradition of the October Salida Soup, a tribute to the spirit of the season with attendees encouraged to dress in costume.
Three organizations will make video presentations to vie for donation money.
Elevating Reading Together, a project to be presented by Deb Bass of Crest Academy, will build off the Dolly Parton Imagination Library concept by providing a book vending machine for older students at local schools, starting with Longfellow Elementary.
Heart of the Rockies Hospice hopes to provide indigent care and final wishes for those nearing the end of their lives.
The money would help provide hospice care for those with limited funds and help with a final wish such as a special dinner with loved ones.
Cycling Without Age hopes to establish a trishaw ride service to seniors in Chaffee County.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a costume contest at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner.
A brief presentation of LGBTQ history will start at about 6:45, after which the presentations will be made and attendees will vote.
A $5 donation entitles attendees to vote for the nonprofit of their choice.
The money collected will go to the organization with the most votes.
While votes are being counted, drag queen Margot Anthony (Moore) will perform a couple of tunes for the entertainment of the group.
Moore said, “It feels really good” for Salida Soup to be going back to the in-person format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.