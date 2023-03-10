To help landowners create defensible space around their homes, Chaffee Chips will coordinate free neighborhood slash removal and chipping services in seven geographic areas this year.

The countywide fire mitigation program reduces the threat of wildfire by helping homeowners remove potential fire fuels, according to a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.