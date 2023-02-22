Runner encounters lion on Midland Hill

A recent mountain lion sighting on Midland Hill proves that Chaffee County is lion country.
A runner reported being followed by a mountain lion from the south Broken Boyfriend trail to the Beaver Falls (formerly Ramsour) Bridge. Though the runner threw rocks and sticks at the cat, it still followed him.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife district manager Kevin Madler says they have put up signs at both entrances to the trail system, reminding recreators to be aware and to recreate safely.
Madler said the runner was out around 7 a.m. Sunrise and sunset are fairly active times for mountain lions.
“It’s lion country,” Madler said. “Make noise, make yourself look big. Don’t run or scream.”
Every situation is different with respect to the lion, the terrain, the people and their activity. CPW advises folks to recreate in groups when in mountain lion country and to make plenty of noise to reduce the chances of surprising a lion. Keep children close and within sight at all times.
• Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
• Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
• Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack.
Face the lion and stand upright.
• Appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
• If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. Convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
• Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up.
If you have an encounter with a lion or an attack occurs, immediately contact CPW, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., as listed below. Before or after these hours, contact the Colorado State Patrol Buena Vista Post at 719-395-9005 or call 911 if injuries occur.
To report a sighting, contact the CPW during normal business hours. Your information is very valuable to us, Madler said.
CPW Headquarters (Denver): 303-297-1192
Northeast Region CPW Office (Denver): 303-291-7227
Northwest Region CPW Office (Grand Junction): 970-255-6100
Southeast Region CPW Office (Colorado Springs): 719-227-5200
Southwest Region CPW Office (Durango): 970-247-0855
