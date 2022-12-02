Salida School District R-32-J employees applauded the school board’s decision Tuesday to approve the recommendations of the district’s collective bargaining team to raise salaries for the 2022-2023 school year.
The new raise was approved by a 5-2 vote with board President Joe Smith and board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit opposing.
The move drew applause from employees at the school board’s special meeting.
As a result of the new salary schedules, the lowest salary in the district, for classified staff, is now $20 per hour, up from $15 per hour last year.
Classified staff includes cooks, custodial, secretaries and teaching assistants.
Certified staff, which includes classroom teachers, also saw their pay go up by about $3,377 per year.
There are small yearly raises based on longevity for classified positions up to year 17.
That means the starting salary for a first year teacher with a bachelor’s degree is now $42,500, compared to $39,122.60 last year.
Certified staff salaries increase each year and with increased education.
Increases are staggered to freeze in three-year increments with the expectation that educators will add hours of their own education.
All salaries freeze at year 30.
Salaries for special services providers switched from an academic degree and longevity format to just longevity for nurses, counselors and therapists.
Base pay (year one) for those positions are now $47,000 for nurses, $52,000 for counselors and $57,000 for therapists.
Salaries for department managers and administration also increased.
All yearly increases are solely based on longevity.
During the 2020-2021 school year certified and classified district staff agreed to a pay freeze due to the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the effect it had on school finances.
Even then, according the Colorado Department of Education data, Salida School District’s average salary of $44,325 was about 76 percent of the $58,219 average in public school districts across the state.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the board also approved a pay raise across the board, but the most recent action brings the district closer to the state average.
During public comment, teacher and collective bargaining team member Jennifer Lang said to the board, “It’s been so meaningful to people that you all care and are willing to make an investment in our people.”
Prior to making the decision, board members said a few words about their views of the matter.
Matthew Hobbs said the move was “Taking a risk on our most valuable asset, which is our people.”
He said he had heard from staff members who work two or three jobs and live paycheck to paycheck, and he hopes this financial package helps those families.
Breckenridge Petit said she was concerned about the cost of the package and the effect it might have on the district’s future decisions.
She said while she favored giving money to people, she questioned the rapidity and amount.
She said the package presented, if passed, would be “decreasing our ability to adapt and solve problems” in the future, citing unfunded mandates such as universal preschool and prospective gender-neutral restrooms, for which the district will have to foot the bill.
Smith also expressed reservations. “I have a challenge with supporting this in full,” he said.
He said he felt the move was not sustainable and not responsible.
Smith said he appreciated the time and energy put into the process by members of the collective bargaining team, but the move “might be too far out of my comfort zone.
Both Smith and Breckenridge Petit voted against adopting the collective bargaining team recommendations, but both voted in favor of the new salary schedules after the first action item passed.
After the measures passed Superintendent David Blackburn said, “On behalf of our staff, thank you so much.”
Following the vote Transportation Director Evalyn Parks addressed the concerns of dissenting board members.
Parks said she has worked for the district for 23 years and has seen good times and bad times.
“We survived it then and built on it,” she said.
“You’ve got to give us people a little credit. We worked hard to get where we’re at,” Parks said.
The board then adjourned to executive session to receive legal counsel from attorney Darryl Farrington regarding the recent verdicts in the first trial of former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.
No actions were taken following the executive session.
To view current and past salary schedules for Salida School District, visit salidaschools.com/required_financial_transparency/salary_schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.