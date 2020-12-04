Local families test for virus

As Salida Schools return to in-person learning Monday, many local families took the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 before classes resume.
About 205 people registered to be tested for COVID-19 Thursday at a drive through testing site set up at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Tonya Wait of Chaffee County Public Health said.
The testing site was specially erected for Salida School District families that may have traveled, gathered with others outside the family or otherwise been exposed to COVID-19.
The precautionary measure was implemented by Chaffee County Public Health and Salida School District before students return to in-person learning Monday.
Those who took advantage of the free testing Thursday should have results within 48-72 hours Wait said.
