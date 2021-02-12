The men’s homeless shelter in Salida has a new location.
After an incident with the oven at Caring and Sharing’s Lighthouse soup kitchen last week forced a temporary closure, the shelter relocated to First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St.
“Caring and Sharing decided they weren’t able to host them anymore but we found First Christian willing to host the men,” said Tom Abbott, who oversees the shelters.
“We certainly believe it does a lot of good for the community and we’re really happy they have a new home,” said Peter Edis, Caring and Sharing board secretary. “It performs a vital service. These people live in the shadows and in the cold months it’s dangerous. We’ve supported the shelter the last couple years and we’re very happy it will continue.”
The soup kitchen, meanwhile, will be closed for about two weeks before it re-opens.
“It got real smoky and we had to evacuate the senior center,” said Caring and Sharing board president Gisele Riden. “It really worried us. We figured we better make sure everything is in order (before reopening).” In addition to cleaning, she said this will also give them an opportunity to “re-vamp” the space too.
Caring and Sharing’s resource center will remain open.
Wednesday was the first night for the men at First Christian Church.
The church was previously being used as a shelter for women and children. Abbott said the women and children are currently being housed in hotels, but they have two possible locations for them lined up for a new shelter for them.
“Hopefully next week we’ll have the women’s shelter back up and running in a new site,” Abbott said.
