Salida Parks and Recreation decided to temporarily close the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. The closure started at 7:30 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until Nov. 30.
The decision was made after reviewing the most up to date public health orders from the governor, local public health orders and the unfortunate uptick in COVID-19 rates in our county, according to a press release.
Parks, trails and open space are still open as alternatives to the aquatic center and indoor recreation programs.
For more information call 719-539-6738 or email hotsprings@cityofsalida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.