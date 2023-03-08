Buena Vista earned the right to open the 2023 Colorado High School Activities Association Girls 3A State Basketball Tournament early Thursday morning by shocking top-seeded and undefeated Peyton 46-44 in overtime Saturday.

No. 16 Buena Vista (16-8) draws No. 9 Ellicott at 8:45 a.m., Thursday, at Denver University.

