Preschool childcare in Chaffee County continues to be a community concern.
Sarah Romack of Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Betsy Dittenber of Chaffee County Community Foundation and Katie Patti of Ark Valley Preschool made a joint presentation Monday at the Chaffee County commissioners’ work session, which outlined the county’s childcare needs and proposed short-term and long-term solutions.
Reopening of the childcare facility in Poncha Springs, formerly known as The Schoolhouse, was presented as an immediate need.
When The Schoolhouse was closed in January due to legal issues, 24 children were displaced.
Of those, four re-enrolled in licensed childcare centers in Salida and Buena Vista, and 19 remain without a licensed childcare center option.
The center, the only childcare facility with a current license where 24 spots can be added in the fall, could be reopened in August under a new name, Ark Valley Preschool.
The facility would have new leadership, both board and directors, new staff and new policies and procedures.
To that end, a request was made for start-up funding in the amount of $383,000.
Of that, $133,000 is already pledged by Chaffee County Department of Human Services, so the ask of the county is the balance of $250,000.
That investment would then be supplemented by parent-paid tuition, grants and funds from the state’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program.
The proposal stated, “Once opened, AVP can leverage existing state, local, private and public funding to sustain operations.
“An initial investment by the county will create the capital needed to open and sustainably operate their center immediately by leveraging up to $1.3 million in other funding.”
In 2022, voters approved up to 60 percent dedication of the county’s lodging tax to be spent on affordable housing, childcare and enhancing visitor experiences.
At the time the issue was being considered, housing and childcare for workforce was discussed as an aid to providing that enhancement.
According to the data presented, Chaffee County lacks 488 spots to serve children currently younger than 5.
Currently 945 children ages 0-5 are served by only 457 childcare slots in the county.
An additional challenge is the number of early childcare staff available, which currently stands at 98 with an additional challenge of finding qualified substitutes.
“Community-based programs don’t generate enough funding to support their business and staff,” the report stated.
Currently, funding for early childhood includes $196,106 from the state, $90,000 from Chaffee County Community Foundation, $10,000 from local grants, $21,560 from state provider grants, $28,182 from federal grants and $10,237 from other sources.
Beyond the immediate request for start-up funds for Ark Valley Preschool, the long-term proposal calls for an annual county investment of $100,000 to be used for a substitute teacher program and scholarships for individuals to obtain credentials, mentorship and peer support to increase the childcare workforce.
An additional $250,000 annually is asked to fund an emerging childcare grant opportunity with an end goal of expanding current childcare center capabilities.
