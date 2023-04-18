Salida City Council will conduct two public hearings regarding amplified sound permit requests during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., is requesting amplified noise permits for April 28 and 29 between 7 and 10 p.m.
High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., is requesting an amplified sound permit for April 30, from 3 to 8 p.m., for the Enduro final race after-party.
Both discussions will be open to comment from the public.
Council will consider community grants recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation, which administers the City of Salida donor-advised fund, for grants equaling $96,277 for the 2023 budget.
In new business council will vote on two resolutions for appointments to the Salida Planning Commission and the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board.
For the Planning Commission, council may reappoint Francie Bomer and Judith Dockery to the board.
For the PROST board, based on their recommendation, the council may appoint Rob Simpson to replace board member Conner Maher, who is moving out of state.
Council will consider a resolution allowing overnight camping and dogs in Marvin Park from July 28-30 for the 2023 Canine Culture dog agility event.
A public hearing for a new hotel and restaurant liquor license for Mexico Tradicional, 509 E. U.S. 50, is also on the agenda.
Council will proclaim April as Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and conditions awareness month.
On the consent agenda, council has listed the following items for approval:
• Ark Valley High Rollers special event.
• Longfellow Lion Mountain Run.
• Brewers Rendezvous special event.
• Salida ArtWalk special event.
• Heart of the Rockies Skateboarding special event.
• Crestone Mesa Street closure request.
Also scheduled is an executive session for the city administrator’s annual performance evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.