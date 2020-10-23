After some six weeks of warm temperatures and dry weather, the Upper Arkansas Valley can expect a significant weather change this weekend.
A winter storm coming down from Canada arriving in the valley Saturday night will drop temperatures to low double-digits with measureable snow possible.
Meteorologist Eric Petersen of the Pueblo National Weather Service office said, “Right now it looks like measurable precipitation for Salida but we’re still trying to pin down the exact amount.
“For that area – the Upper Arkansas Valley – several inches of snow are possible.”
He said that it’s possible that because of the cold accompanying the storm, all precipitation could be in the form of snow, “maybe starting with a few sprinkles of rain.”
The best chance for snow, Petersen said, is late Sunday night through the day Monday.
Monarch Pass and the Sawatch Range could see several inches as well along with snow for the Sangre de Cristos, Mosquitos and other nearby mountain ranges.
Colorado Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid the high country this weekend due to wildfires and snow accumulations.
“Limiting as much travel as possible over the coming days will help the state focus resources where they are most needed,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
“Every spun-out car and crash will require attention to get roads cleared again, and avoidable traffic makes it harder for first responders and evacuees to get where they need to go.
Snow, Petersen said, is expected to taper off Monday night and Tuesday morning.
He said the northern storm will bring substantially colder temperatures with lows Monday and Tuesday mornings down to 10-12 degrees.
Highs Monday will be in the 20s, reaching to the 40s Tuesday.
Petersen said the storm “is something to pay attention to the next few days.
“It’s definitely a shock after the warm, dry weather of the past several weeks.”
Thursday’s high in Salida climbed into the low 70s under sunny skies and a breezy wind with lows around 30s.
Today’s NWS forecast for Salida calls for sunny skies, a high near 62, low of 38 and south-southwest winds of 10-15 mph through the day and night.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 68, wind 10-15 mph gusting up to 40 mph with a 20 percent chance of moisture after midnight.
Sunday’s forecast high of 51 won’t last as the storm moves into the region, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation and temperatures dropping through the night.
The last precipitation in Salida and the valley came six weeks ago with the Sept. 8-9 storm that dropped up to 18 inches of snow and 1.72-inches of moisture.
Salida’s precipitation to date stands at 5.49 inches compared to an average for January-October of 9.74 inches.
The city’s October precipitation average is 1.01 inches with no moisture recorded for the month this year.
